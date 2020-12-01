Rams Week 12 report card: Grading every position vs. 49ers

For the second time this season, the Los Angeles Rams were upset by the San Francisco 49ers, one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the NFL. Despite falling behind 17-3, the Rams still had a chance to win in the end, but two field goal drives by the 49ers in the fourth quarter tied the game and eventually won it, 23-20.

The Rams are left picking up the pieces after that deflating loss, reflecting on what went wrong at home. The defense played well enough to win, but it wasn’t an all-world effort like the ones we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Here’s how we graded every position group for the Rams in Week 12.

Quarterback: D

Jared Goff wasn’t the sole reason for the Rams losing this game, but he was the biggest reason. He only threw for 198 yards on 31 attempts, tossing two interceptions and losing a fumble, while not scoring a single touchdown. His inability to protect the football was a focal point of Sean McVay’s criticism after the loss and understandably so. It’s hard to win games when your quarterback gives it away three times. He just wasn’t close to good enough against the 49ers, struggling mightily when throwing more than 10 yards downfield.

Running back: C

If you take away Cam Akers’ 61-yard run, the Rams’ running backs gained 46 yards on 21 carries. By no means is that a good game for a trio of running backs, but fortunately Akers saved the group with his long run at the end of the third quarter. He finished with nine carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Darrell Henderson added just 19 yards on 10 carries. Malcolm Brown rushed for 4 yards on three attempts, losing a fumble after a reception in the first quarter. In a game where Goff had a lot of trouble, his running backs didn’t do much to help.

Wide receiver: B-

It’s hard to blame the wideouts for Goff’s inaccuracy and issues throwing the ball on Sunday. Robert Woods caught seven passes for 80 yards, with Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds adding 41 and 40 yards, respectively. They were the only wideouts to catch a pass, as Van Jefferson didn’t play a single snap on offense. By their standards, it was a quiet day for L.A.’s wideouts.

Tight end: C+

On just four targets, Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee combined for three catches and 22 yards. Higbee bobbled a catch along the sideline that was ruled incomplete, while Everett didn’t do much to get open for Goff in the middle of the field. Like the Rams’ wide receivers, it’s hard to blame the tight ends for a lack of production, but Higbee’s bobble was deflating as the Rams punted two plays later.

Offensive line: C+

The 49ers defensive line pushed L.A.’s blockers around for most of the afternoon. Goff was hit six times, four of which were by Kerry Hyder. The 49ers also had six tackles for loss, slipping their way into the backfield too often. It wasn’t an awful showing from the offensive line, but they’ve had better days than the one they had on Sunday.

Defensive line: A

Aaron Donald buoyed the entire group against the 49ers, constantly disrupting Nick Mullens and San Francisco’s offense. He had five tackles, one sack, four QB hits, a tackle for loss, a batted pass and a forced fumble. Morgan Fox and Sebastian Joseph-Day shouldn’t be overlooked, however. Fox had three tackles and a sack, as well as a fumble recovery. And Joseph-Day made seven tackles with a forced fumble. Greg Gaines showed up on a few plays, too, and Michael Brockers was in on four tackles.

Inside linebacker: C+

Micah Kiser was out for this game, so in stepped Troy Reeder. He made 15 tackles, including one for a loss, but he was too often out of position and eaten up by blockers. Kenny Young wasn’t impactful except for his one tackle, which went for a loss. The Rams need better play out of their inside linebackers and Sunday’s game was a perfect example of that. They had no answer for Deebo Samuel in the open field with missed tackles happening left and right.

Outside linebacker: B-

When the 49ers ran to Leonard Floyd’s side, they didn’t have much success. He made seven tackles, including one for a loss, the best of which came on a key third-down play where he and John Johnson met Jeff Wilson in the hole for no gain. But on the other side, the Rams’ outside linebackers struggled. Justin Hollins couldn’t set the edge and Samson Ebukam didn’t do enough as a pass rusher, aside from his one pressure that nearly led to a sack.

Cornerback: B-

Jalen Ramsey was limited to 69% of the snaps and Darious Williams only played 50%. Nick Mullens never looked Ramsey’s way, so he didn’t have many chances to make an impact. Williams allowed a huge 24-yard gain to Samuel on third-and-2 during the 49ers’ game-winning drive, which was costly. Troy Hill played solidly, though, and David Long wasn’t bad in coverage except for his defensive pass interference penalty.

Safety: A

There’s no doubt this position is one of strength for the Rams right now. John Johnson is a budding star and Jordan Fuller always finds himself in the right spots on defense. He did miss a key tackle on Samuel – who didn’t? – but Fuller also picked off a pass and had four total tackles. Nick Scott has done well as the third safety, too, making five tackles in Sunday’s loss. Even without Terrell Burgess and Taylor Rapp, the Rams’ safeties are holding up well.

Special teams: B+

Finally, the Rams played an entire game without missing a kick. Matt Gay was 4-for-4 this week, making two field goals (41 and 48 yards) and both extra point attempts. All five of his kickoffs also went for touchbacks, which limited the 49ers’ return game. Johnny Hekker had a 62-yard punt and three of his seven punts were downed inside the 20, but there should’ve been a fourth if not for Jefferson misplaying a punt along the 49ers’ goal line for a touchback.