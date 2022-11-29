Rams Week 12 report card: Grading every position vs. Chiefs

This season, the Rams’ report cards have looked like those of a student who probably spends most of his days in detention after school. It really hasn’t been great for the majority of their position groups in 2022.

They didn’t play terribly against the Chiefs on Sunday given the circumstances with so many starters out, including Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, but it was also a 16-point loss despite holding the Chiefs to just 1-for-6 in the red zone.

Here’s a look at the report card for Week 12.

Quarterback: C-

Bryce Perkins did what he could in his first career start, but he only threw for 100 yards and turned it over twice. It wasn’t a great performance from the former undrafted free agent, but he also had a thin group of pass catchers and was playing behind a shaky offensive line.

Where Perkins did a good job was moving the chains with his legs, whether it was on designed runs or scrambles.

Running back: C+

Kyren Williams showed a little juice and for the second straight week, Cam Akers ran efficiently, too. In total, the two of them combined for 72 yards on 19 carries, which isn’t a great performance, but it was better than what the Rams have gotten from their running game this season. Williams was effective as a pass blocker, too, which shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Wide receiver: C-

No Cooper Kupp, no Allen Robinson. Ben Skowronek didn’t do much with his four targets, but Van Jefferson at least stepped up with 29 yards and a touchdown. There just wasn’t a standout performance from this group. It was more a collection of 20-yard games from multiple players without the presence of a big play from anyone.

Tight end: D

Tyler Higbee wasn’t targeted a single time, and Brycen Hopkins only had two passes thrown his way, catching one of them for 12 yards. Higbee struggled as a blocker, too, so the tight ends left a lot to be desired against the Chiefs.

Offensive line: D

The Rams allowed a total of 11 pressures on Perkins, which was far too many. The left side of the line was particularly bad with Matt Skura and A.J. Arcuri struggling in pass protection. Rob Havenstein was a bright spot at right tackle, but it wasn’t enough to lift the whole group.

Defensive line: B

Isiah Pacheco averaged only 3.1 yards per carry on his 22 attempts, so the defensive line did a nice job shutting down the Chiefs’ running game. Aaron Donald had four pressures and the defensive line as a whole finished with six, though Donald did miss two tackles in the game.

Inside linebacker: B-

Bobby Wagner finished with his second-lowest grade of the season, though it was still not a terrible game for him. He only had six tackles, with Ernest Jones totaling 11 of his own, helping clean up anything the defensive line couldn’t contain up the middle.

Outside linebacker: C+

Leonard Floyd led the team with seven total pressures, but he missed a tackle and was sub-par as a run defender. Michael Hoecht stepped up on the other side with two pressures and six tackles. Terrell Lewis was limited by a back injury, we learned, so that’s why he didn’t play much.

Cornerback: C-

Jalen Ramsey was seen getting burned by Travis Kelce for a touchdown in the first quarter but that turned out to be the only reception he allowed in coverage. David Long Jr. and Derion Kendrick had poor games in coverage and when asked to step up and tackle, which led many fans to call for Cobie Durant to get an opportunity at cornerback.

Safety: B

Nick Scott keeps playing well for the Rams, coming up with a huge interception in the end zone to keep the Chiefs off the scoreboard after they got inside the 5-yard line. Taylor Rapp led the team with 12 tackles and only gave up 34 yards in coverage despite being targeted seven times.

Special teams: B+

Riley Dixon’s fake punt was a highlight of the game, and though the Rams didn’t turn it into points, his punt later on during the same drive was outstanding, pinning the Chiefs inside the 5. The Rams also recovered a muffed punt.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire