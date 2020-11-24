Rams Week 11 snap counts: Reynolds outsnaps Kupp again, Henderson leads RBs
The Rams have a lot of options on offense, with excellent depth at just about every key position. They can go four deep at wide receiver, three deep at running back and have three capable starters at tight end.
It makes for interesting analysis of their snap counts each week, with different players earning more playing time with every passing game. That was true against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, a game the Rams won 27-24.
On offense, Darrell Henderson reclaimed his role as the top running back, while Josh Reynolds outsnapped Cooper Kupp for the second straight week. Defensively, Justin Hollins continues to play significant snaps, and Nick Scott has filled in as the third safety with Taylor Rapp out.
Let’s dive into the numbers.
Offense
Running back: Henderson got the start, played the most snaps and earned the most touches of the Rams’ running backs. He carried it eight times for 5 yards, however, and caught two passes for just 4 yards. On his 33 snaps, he was targeted or carried the ball 11 times. Cam Akers only played 12 snaps, but he had five carries and one target, which he caught for a touchdown. Malcolm Brown played 27 snaps, right between Henderson and Akers. It was a highly unproductive night for the Rams’ running backs, which isn’t surprising considering the Bucs are No. 1 against the run. Wide receiver: For the second week in a row, Reynolds played more than Kupp. He was on the field for 90% of the snaps, while Kupp played just 72%. Robert Woods paced the group with 68 snaps played (94%), with both him and Kupp being targeted early and often. Van Jefferson played just four snaps, turning them into one catch for a touchdown. Tight end: Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett remain big parts of the offense, playing 72% and 57%, respectively. They each caught four passes, with Higbee gaining 19 yards and Everett 27. Johnny Mundt played six snaps but wasn’t targeted by Jared Goff. Offensive line: No offensive linemen missed a single snap. Joe Noteboom played 72 snaps at left tackle in his first career start at the position, playing well in place of Andrew Whitworth.
Defense
Defensive line: After seeing his snaps somewhat limited in Week 10, Aaron Donald was on the field 90% of the time against the Bucs. Michael Brockers was second with 46 snaps (67%), followed by Sebastian Joseph-Day (41%). It was a good game by the defensive line, even if Donald was shut out. A’Shawn Robinson played 15 snaps in his second game of the year, up from his 10 snaps in Week 10. Greg Gaines chipped in eight snaps, with his role limited by Robinson’s return. Inside linebacker: Micah Kiser typically plays every snap, but he missed time with a leg injury, causing him to play just 86% of the defensive reps. Kenny Young played 20 snaps (29%), with Troy Reeder getting on the field defensively for the first time since Week 5; he played six snaps. Outside linebacker: Leonard Floyd only came off for six plays, continuing his strong play despite not recording a sack. Justin Hollins was OLB2, playing 46% of the snaps opposite Floyd. Samson Ebukam’s role has fluctuated throughout the year, but he’s still playing plenty, getting on the field for 42% of the plays. Terrell Lewis was the fourth outside linebacker, playing 14 reps but having minimal impact. Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey didn’t miss a snap, which is par for the course for the All-Pro corner. Darious Williams and Troy Hill each played 90%, with the Rams being in nickel and dime for most of the game. David Long was on the field for three snaps as the fourth cornerback behind the three starters. Safety: John Johnson and Jordan Fuller played every snap with no Taylor Rapp available to take playing time away from them. Nick Scott still earned plenty of opportunities as the third safety, playing 21 reps (30%) on defense. J.R. Reed was called up from the practice squad but didn’t appear in the game on defense.