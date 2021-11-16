Rams Week 10 snap counts: How much did Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. play vs. 49ers?

The Rams’ depth has been tested in recent weeks due to injuries and the departure of DeSean Jackson. They’re no longer a very deep team, lacking reliable players behind the starters at several positions.

They tried to remedy this problem by bringing in Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., who each made their Rams debut on Monday night against the 49ers. But after looking at the snap counts, it’s clear Sean McVay is relying heavily on his starters and not much on the backups.

Take a look at the playing time breakdown from the Rams’ Week 10 loss to San Francisco.

Offense

There wasn’t much variety used on offense by the Rams against the 49ers. Seven players were on the field for every snap, including Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The other five were the starting offensive linemen, who typically play every snap each week anyway.

Van Jefferson was the clear-cut No. 2 receiver, playing 95% of the snaps. Ben Skowronek also played a bunch, getting on the field for 42 of a possible 55 snaps. Odell Beckham Jr. was the No. 4 receiver, playing 15 snaps in his Rams debut.

Tyler Higbee only came off the field for two snaps, being replaced by Kendall Blanton on those plays. He rarely gets a break now with Johnny Mundt out for the year.

At running back, Darrell Henderson Jr. played 75% of the snaps compared to 25% for Michel, despite missing some time briefly while he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Defense

Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller continue to play every snap as the starting safeties. Nick Scott was the third option, but he played just eight snaps in this one, largely because the Rams were in their base defense a good amount against the 49ers’ run-heavy attack.

Darious Williams was the only cornerback to play all 68 snaps, a surprising development considering Jalen Ramsey missed six snaps. The Rams used David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell in a rotation as the third cornerbacks, though neither played particularly well. Dont’e Deayon was inactive with a thigh injury.

Greg Gaines led all defensive linemen with 65 snaps played, more than even Aaron Donald. A’Shawn Robinson played 51 snaps and split time with Marquise Copeland, who played a career-high 26 snaps after being promoted from the practice squad. Michael Hoecht and Bobby Brown played one snap each.

Ernest Jones was on the field slightly more than Troy Reeder, playing 56 and 52 snaps, respectively. They’re almost interchangeable at linebacker right now and are the only two players who have earned any sort of role at the position.

Von Miller played 45 snaps in his Rams debut, only six fewer than Leonard Floyd, who led all edge rushers. Terrell Lewis played 23 snaps in a lesser role due to the arrival of Miller, while Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played 14 snaps on defense.

