Rams Week 10 snap counts: Reynolds outsnaps Kupp, Brown leads RBs

The Rams’ depth has been tested at a handful of positions this season, primarily safety, outside linebacker, along the offensive line and at running back. Yet, in each of those situations where a backup was promoted, there wasn’t much of a drop-off.

Sunday against the Seahawks presented the Rams with yet another challenge after they lost Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp to injuries. That thrust others into action, once again testing the Rams’ depth.

Looking at the snap counts from the game, Joe Noteboom and Jordan Fuller replaced those two players – though Fuller was essentially a starter already anyway. But there were interesting trends across the roster, which we’ll analyze below.

Offense

Running back: Cam Akers had the most touches of any Rams running back on Sunday, carrying it 10 times for 38 yards. But it was Malcolm Brown who played the most of the trio, earning 29 snaps to Darrell Henderson’s 23 and Akers’ 18. This was the closest split between the three runners all season, with all of them getting involved. For fantasy owners, it’s a nightmare deciding which Rams running back to start, and that’s not likely to get better. Wide receiver: Interestingly enough, the Josh Reynolds actually played more than Cooper Kupp on Sunday. Kupp came into this one after being limited in practice by a wrist injury, and a few times during the game, it looked like he shook his left hand a little bit, favoring it slightly. Perhaps that led to the decrease in playing time, as he saw just 37 snaps (53%). Reynolds played 80%, and Van Jefferson got on the field for 13 snaps (19%). Robert Woods was out there for 80% of the plays, too. Offensive line: Noteboom stepped in for Whitworth after he suffered a knee injury, playing 34 of the 70 offensive snaps. He held up well, but did allow a sack to Carlos Dunlap when Jared Goff held the ball a bit too long. Bobby Evans also got on the field for one play when David Edwards left briefly for a single snap. Tight end: Tyler Higbee owned the snap share at tight end, outsnapping Gerald Everett 59 to 43. Johnny Mundt played 14 snaps, primarily subbing in as an extra blocker on the line.

Story continues

Defense

Safety: In his return from injured reserve, Jordan Fuller surprisingly only played 87% of the defensive snaps. That was with Taylor Rapp injuring his knee and missing most of the game, too. John Johnson never came off the field, nor did Jalen Ramsey. Nick Scott got a lot of playing time with Rapp injured, earning a career-high 29 snaps. Inside linebacker: Micah Kiser only came off the field for two snaps, which is more than he usually misses, having played almost every snap this season. Kenny Young played 43% of the defensive snaps, but his impact was minimal; he made just one tackle. No other inside linebackers played Sunday. Outside linebacker: Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins have firmly entrenched themselves as Brandon Staley’s preferred edge rushers opposite Leonard Floyd. They each played 28 snaps against Seattle, which was second-most behind only Floyd (61). Samson Ebukam’s role was limited to only 15 snaps, while Jachai Polite played just two snaps. Defensive line: A’Shawn Robinson made his Rams debut and played sparingly. He earned 10 of the 67 defensive snaps, which was tied with Greg Gaines and fewer than Sebastian Joseph-Day (18). The Rams used a lot of sub-packages with three safeties on the field together often, knowing Seattle was going to throw the ball a lot. That created lighter defensive fronts, and consequently, less playing time for the defensive linemen. Cornerback: Darious Williams played the best game of his career, and was on the field for most of the afternoon. He played 90% of the defensive snaps, which was five fewer plays than Troy Hill had. There were a lot of nickel and dime packages deployed by L.A., and Ramsey never came off the field. Aaron Donald: Donald was playing an average of about 85% of the defensive snaps this season, but he played far less on Sunday. He was on the field for just 69% of the plays, which still led all defensive linemen but was well below his average.