Rams Week 10 report card: Grading every position vs. 49ers

Given the way each team’s season had gone up to this point, it looked likely that the Rams would end their four-game losing streak to the 49ers on Monday night. But alas, the 49ers proved they still have the Rams’ number.

The Rams were embarrassed at Levi’s Stadium, 31-10, suffering their second consecutive loss. The offense could barely move the ball, the defense couldn’t stop the 49ers offense and the special teams unit continued to do very little to help the Rams.

This week’s report card includes a lot of poor grades and very little to celebrate as the team struggled for the second week in a row.

Quarterback: C+

For the second week in a row, Stafford played poorly. However, this performance wasn’t as bad as last week’s against the Titans. He still missed a couple of receivers high, threw behind Cooper Kupp once and his interception on the opening drive was an ill-advised deep shot to Odell Beckham Jr., who was double-covered. However, his receivers did him no favors. They dropped six passes, two of which would’ve gone for touchdowns and another two that would’ve moved the chains on third down. He still needs to play better and cut down on the turnovers, but this loss wasn’t solely on him.

Running back: B

When Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel got opportunities, they ran the ball well. Henderson rushed for 31 yards on five carries, while Michel gained 20 yards on his four carries. The problem is they only combined for nine attempts so it was hard for them to get in a rhythm. Until the Rams stop falling behind so quickly in games, the running game will struggle to make a significant impact – though not for a lack of talent or efficiency.

Wide receiver: D-

This was the worst performance by the Rams’ wide receivers in quite some time. Kupp dropped a third-down pass that was slightly behind him, Van Jefferson dropped two balls – one in the end zone and one deep over the middle – and Ben Skowronek had a pass go through his hands on a leaping attempt in the end zone. Kupp still put up 11 catches for 122 yards, but there was far more bad than good with this group.

Tight end: F

Higbee scored the Rams’ only touchdown but he also handed seven points to the 49ers early in the game, too. His first drop of the night resulted in a pick-six by Jimmie Ward, putting the 49ers up 14-0. Then in the second half, Higbee dropped an easy pass on third down, which surely would’ve picked up the first. It was an all-around poor performance from Higbee.

Offensive line: B+

The offensive line bounced back from a terrible performance against the Titans, allowing two sacks and seven pressures against the 49ers. The running lanes were big and for the most part, Stafford had plenty of time to go through his reads in the pocket. Andrew Whitworth was especially good at left tackle with zero pressures or hits allowed, continuing his impressive season at the age of 39.

Defensive line: C

Aaron Donald played well, as did Marquise Copeland in his 26 snaps. However, as a whole, the defensive line didn’t do enough to stop the 49ers’ ground game. They didn’t get many opportunities to rush the quarterback, but the defensive linemen needed to be better against the run because the 49ers were committed to moving the ball on the ground play after play.

Inside linebacker: D

Troy Reeder and Ernest Jones had two of the four lowest grades on the Rams Monday night, according to PFF. Jones missed one tackle and Reeder didn’t miss any, but neither of them got off their blocks and helped slow down the 49ers’ running backs. And when they were tasked with covering, they struggled. The Rams need better play out of their inside linebackers after the bye.

Outside linebacker: C-

The defense as a whole pressured Jimmy Garoppolo eight times, but only four of those were by the outside linebackers. Leonard Floyd and Von Miller had two pressures each but neither had a sack and the Rams only landed one hit on Garoppolo, which came on Taylor Rapp’s sack. Floyd missed three tackles, too, which did nothing to help the Rams’ run defense.

Cornerback: C

It was a similar story Monday night to the one we’ve heard all season. Jalen Ramsey played well against the 49ers, recording two pass breakups and a tackle for a loss, but the rest of the cornerback group struggled. Robert Rochell allowed 41 yards on two targets and also missed a tackle on Deebo Samuel’s touchdown run. David Long Jr. was ineffective in coverage, and Darious Williams didn’t make any impact plays. It’s crazy to say considering he was on the practice squad for most of the year, but the secondary missed Dont’e Deayon on Monday night.

Safety: B

PFF says Jordan Fuller missed three tackles but he still had an overall grade of 63.2 and stepped up against the run when Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel broke through to the third level of the defense. The same goes for Taylor Rapp, who had 10 tackles and a sack. Nick Scott wasn’t directly responsible for Samuel’s 40-yard touchdown but he was in the area of the catch and didn’t get him on the ground.

Special teams: C-

It’s hard to blame Johnny Hekker for the Rams’ failed fake field goal before halftime, but the play was doomed right away. We can blame Hekker for his poor punts and failing to flip the field by pinning the 49ers deep. He punted three times for an average of 41.3 yards, including a 38-yarder.

Matt Gain remained perfect with another field goal and extra point made, while the Rams didn’t return a single punt. In the game. J.J. Koski did have a 26-yard kickoff return, though, which is better than most of the Rams’ returns this season.

