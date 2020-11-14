Rams to wear new uniform combination vs. Seahawks

The Rams have worn three different uniform combinations already this season, and they’ll debut a fourth on Sunday against the Seahawks.

On the team’s official app, it says the Rams will be wearing their royal jerseys as originally planned, but it won’t be royal or yellow pants along with them.

Instead, they’re experimenting with Bone pants to go along with their blue jerseys, which they have not worn this season. It’s a different look, but one that fans should be excited to see.

At the very least, it should be much better than the all-royal combination, which has become the least-preferred of the bunch.

The Rams originally said when they revealed their new uniforms that they didn’t plan to mix and match the Bone, royal and yellow – meaning, the only time they’d wear Bone jerseys is when they also wear Bone pants to match.

That plan seems to have changed, which is for the better. Hopefully this leads to possibly wearing yellow pants with Bone jerseys in the future, too.