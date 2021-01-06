Rams to wear new uniform combination for playoff game vs. Seahawks

When the Rams take the field at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon, they’ll do so wearing a brand new uniform combination.

The team announced on Tuesday that it will wear Bone jerseys with Royal pants, a combination they’ve never worn before. For their first playoff game in this new era of Rams football, it makes sense to debut a new uniform set.

Here’s a sneak peek at the combination, which looks awesome in the rendering.

This is the last possible uniform combination the Rams can wear with their current jerseys and pants. Based on the responses on Twitter, fans seem excited about this news.

After initially saying they wouldn’t mix and match their Bone jerseys and pants with the other colors, it’s great to see the Rams using every possible combo at their disposal.