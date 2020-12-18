Rams to wear long-awaited new uniform combo vs. Jets

After previously saying earlier this offseason that the Rams wouldn’t mix and match their new Bone jerseys with royal or yellow pants, Los Angeles will do just that on Sunday against the New York Jets.

The team announced on Friday that it will wear Bone jerseys with yellow – or as they call them, Sol – pants this weekend at SoFi Stadium, the first time ever they’ll rock this combination.

It’s a combo fans have been calling for ever since the Rams unveiled their new uniforms this spring, resembling the very popular white and yellow away uniforms from the ’70s and ’90s.

Here’s a look at the jersey set for Sunday, as revealed in the team’s app.

The Rams teased the announcement on Twitter with this tweet, which shows every possible uniform combination in the Rams’ current wardrobe set. The Bone jerseys with royal pants is another great-looking uniform that the Rams should experiment with.