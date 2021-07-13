Rams will wear alternate uniform three times, including in Week 1 vs. Bears

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
When the Los Angeles Rams open the season against the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday Night Football, they’ll be wearing their alternate uniform – a modern take on their classic white throwbacks.

After revealing their new uniform set on Tuesday, the Rams announced that they will wear the white alternates three times in 2021, including in Week 1.

Below is the “modern throwback” schedule for the new uniforms.

Week 1 vs. Bears: Sept. 12 on Sunday Night Football

Week 9 vs. Titans: Nov. 7 on Sunday Night Football

Week 10 vs. 49ers: Nov. 15 on Monday Night Football

Although it’s unfortunate that the Rams will only wear these spectacular three times this season, at least they’ll rock them in prime time for three of the biggest games of the year.

That Week 10 game will feature an especially great uniform combination, with the 49ers also wearing a throwback uniform. They revealed red 1994 throwbacks in June and will wear them for that game against the Rams.

  • Look: Rams unveil white ‘modern throwback’ uniform

    The Rams have finally revealed their alternate uniform, giving them three different jerseys to choose from now.

  • LOOK: Los Angeles Rams unveil new ‘modern throwback’ uniform

    Check it out: #Rams unveil new 'modern throwback' uniform:

  • Twitter reacts to Rams’ new alternate uniform

    Rams fans seem to love the team's new alternate uniform, as do members of the media.

  • Rams release new uniforms, recalling their L.A. roots

    The Rams released new uniforms on Tuesday morning, featuring a white color scheme with blue and gold. The jersey is a throwback to L.A. glory days.

