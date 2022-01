SNY

The guys discuss the Mets rotation depth and why they feel GM Billy Eppler needs to add another arm. John Jastremski really likes Frankie Montas from the A's while Terry Collins gives his case for why the Mets should sign Clayton Kershaw despite his injury history. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, a cast of leading New York baseball writers and experts discuss the latest MLB baseball offseason news involving the New York Mets, NY Yankees, and key division rivals.