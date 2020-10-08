Will the Rams-Washington Week 5 game be on TV in your area?

The Los Angeles Rams have made the East Coast home this season as they’re set to travel across the country for the third time in five weeks. They’ll take on the Washington Football Team this weekend, seeking a 3-1 start to the year.

Unfortunately, the game won’t be broadcast to a very wide audience. It’ll be mostly limited to Southern California, Virginia and D.C. and the Pacific Northwest on FOX, which is understandable given the level of competition Los Angeles is facing with the 0-4 Washington squad.

Check the map below from 506 Sports to find out if the game will be on TV where you live.

Washington has won its last two meetings with the Rams, the most recent of which was in 2017 – Sean McVay’s second-ever game as an NFL head coach. The Rams are 7-point favorites over Washington in this one, after the line originally opened at 8.5 points.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.