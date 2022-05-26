Rams waive undrafted rookie Dion Novil

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams signed 17 rookies after the 2022 draft concluded, but not all of them will make it to training camp with the team. They’ve already waived a couple of them, most recently releasing defensive lineman Dion Novil this week.

Novil was signed by the Rams after the draft, coming out of North Texas where he was a productive player. Last season alone, he had 10 tackles for a loss and five sacks, also breaking up two passes and recording one interception.

In his career, he had 38 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks, play 48 games in five seasons.

