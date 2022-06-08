The Rams have elected to move on from one of their linebackers.

Los Angeles waived Travin Howard, the team announced on Wednesday.

Howard was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft who had been on and off the team’s roster and also dealt with injuries in his first four seasons. But he also caught an interception off San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo late in January’s NFC Championship Game, sealing Los Angeles’ appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Howard has appeared in 28 career games with two starts. He recorded 21 total tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed for the Rams in 2021.

Rams waive Travin Howard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk