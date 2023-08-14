Rams waive Richard LeCounte

The Rams have moved on from one of their young defensive backs.

Los Angeles has waived Richard LeCounte, the team announced on Monday.

LeCounte joined the Rams last December, signing with the team’s practice squad. He did not appear in a game and signed a futures deal with L.A. after the season.

The Browns selected LeCounte in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He played nine games as a rookie, mainly on special teams. He also played one game for Cleveland in 2022 before being let go in October.

LeCounte was on the field for 29 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the Rams’ preseason opener against the Chargers.