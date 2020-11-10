Rams waive Natrez Patrick, cut Cohl Cabral from practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams are beginning the week by doing some housekeeping. On Tuesday, they made a couple of roster moves, releasing center Cohl Cabral from the practice squad and waiving Natrez Patrick from the 53-man roster.

That opens up a spot on the active roster for Jordan Fuller, who the team will likely activate off IR for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. By waiving Cabral, it opens the door for Patrick to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers this week, which he probably will.

Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Fuller to be able to play against Seattle, indicating he will be activated. He was already designated to return from IR, which allows him to practice with the team immediately.

The Rams released center Cohl Cabral from the practice squad and also waived OLB Natrez Patrick from the 53-man. So the way this probably works is they will activate Jordan Fuller to the 53 and then Patrick is eligible to come into that open PS spot if he clears waivers. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 10, 2020





Cabral was signed as an undrafted rookie this offseason, providing depth at center behind Austin Blythe and Brian Allen. He never made it to the 53-man roster, but he did get some valuable experience on the practice squad.