Rams waive LS Steven Wirtel to make room for Sony Michel

After acquiring Sony Michel from the Patriots on Wednesday, the Rams needed to make a move in order to free up a roster spot. They made room for Michel by waiving Steven Wirtel, who was competing with Matthew Orzech to be the team’s long snapper.

With Wirtel now gone, Orzech has won that competition and will replace Jake McQuaide as the long snapper.

The Rams signed Wirtel in February before McQuaide hit free agency and eventually signed with the Cowboys. They prepared for McQuaide’s departure by adding Wirtel and Orzech, knowing the veteran might be on his way out.