Rams waive LB Terrell Lewis

The Los Angeles Rams have been thin at the edge rusher position in recent weeks and they’ll be even thinner in Week 15. With only a few days until the Rams square off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, the Rams have waived Terrell Lewis.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall LB Terrell Lewis — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2022

After losing Von Miller in free agency to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams were hopeful that Lewis and Justin Hollins could fill the void on the opposite edge as Leonard Floyd. Fast forward to now and neither Lewis nor Hollins are with the Rams anymore.

After being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, Lewis has accrued 40 combined tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. Injuries were a known concern coming out of college and the Alabama product has been limited to 30 games (seven starts) in his first three seasons.

With Lewis being ineffective off of the edge this season, the Rams have made him a healthy scratch in two straight games. Despite Lewis’ struggles in Los Angeles, hopefully a change of scenery can help him reach his potential.

Even though Michael Hoecht, Keir Thomas, and Daniel Hardy will have opportunities to flash potential moving forward, it’s clear that the Rams will need to address the pass-rushing department in the offseason.

