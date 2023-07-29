Rams waive LB Sterling Weatherford following failed physical

The Los Angeles Rams added some linebacker and special teams depth this week when they claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers from the Chicago Bears, but he didn’t last long on the team. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams waived Weatherford the day after claiming him after he failed his physical.

#Rams released Sterling Weatherford with failed physical designation — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 28, 2023

Weatherford was most likely only going to play special teams for the Rams anyway after he failed to get on the field on defense last season, but the team obviously liked him enough to claim him off waivers.

Behind Ernest Jones and Christian Rozeboom, the Rams have Jake Hummel and four other undrafted rookies: DeAndre Square, Ryan Smenda Jr., Jaiden Woodbey and Kelechi Anyalebechi.

