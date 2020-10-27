Samuel Sloman had to know this was coming after the Rams signed Kai Forbath last Tuesday. Sloman was down to his last miss, and that came Monday night.

The kicker reached the end of the line on the Rams’ 53-player roster Tuesday.

The team announced it waived Sloman.

Sloman made a 22-yarder in the victory over the Bears and made all three extra points, but he had a 48-yarder blocked.

Sloman went 8-of-11 on field goal attempts and 18-of-21 on extra point tries this season.

Forbath has had stints with the Cowboys, Patriots, Jaguars, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers and Washington over the past 10 years. He has made 86.8 percent of his field goals and 93.8 percent of his extra points in his career.

Rams waive kicker Samuel Sloman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk