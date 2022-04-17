The Rams re-signed linebacker Travin Howard on Saturday and they also said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield.

The team announced that they have waived cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team after they won the Super Bowl in February.

Orr initially joined the Rams last May and he appeared in two games during the regular season. He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.

Orr spent the previous two seasons with the Titans after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games with Tennessee.

Rams waive Kareem Orr originally appeared on Pro Football Talk