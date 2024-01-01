Rams waive K Lucas Havrisik

The Rams need a new kicker as they head into the postseason.

Los Angeles has waived Lucas Havrisik, the team announced on Monday.

Havrisik had another poor showing in Sunday's win over the Giants, missing a pair of extra points. The Rams also elected to go for an early fourth down in New York territory instead of attempting a field goal and didn't make it. Head coach Sean McVay recently noted that Havrisik's struggles have affected his decisions and play-calling.

In nine games with Los Angeles, Havrisik has hit 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points.

Havrisik is the second kicker the Rams have moved on from this season, as the club cut Brett Maher after seven games. He was 17-of-23 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points.

Los Angeles briefly had Mason Crosby on its practice squad, but elected not to sign him to the 53-man roster. Crosby then signed with the Giants and missed multiple kicks on Sunday, including a potential go-ahead 54-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to seal the Rams’ victory.

The Rams will take on the 49ers in Week 18.