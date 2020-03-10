Kick returner JoJo Natson ended each of the last two seasons on the Rams’ injured reserve list and it looks like he’ll have to try for better health in another place in 2020.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Natson has been waived off the Rams’ roster. Natson was set to be a restricted free agent and another team could tender him for the 2020 season if they claim him in the coming hours.

Natson signed with the Rams in 2018 and averaged 10.8 yards per punt return in 13 games before an ankle injury ended his season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He averaged 7.8 yards on punts and 22.2 yards on kickoffs in 12 games last season, but a hamstring injury ensured he’d finish the year on the sideline once again.

Rams waive JoJo Natson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk