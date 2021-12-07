The Rams opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver J.J. Koski. Koski appeared in the last four games for the team after being signed off of the practice squad.

Koski did not play any offensive snaps during those four appearances. He returned five kickoffs for 89 yards and two punts for 20 yards, but lost a fumble on a punt return in the team’s 38-26 loss to the Packers in Week 12.

The move leaves the Rams with four wide receivers on their active roster. Brandon Powell was called up from the practice squad and returned two kickoffs in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Rams waive J.J. Koski originally appeared on Pro Football Talk