Rams waive five, reduce roster to 85 players

The Rams have made a few moves to get down to 85 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Los Angeles announced that the team waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, defensive lineman George Silvanic, kicker Austin MacGinnis, and defensive end Max Roberts.

All five appeared in the Rams’ preseason matchup against the Chargers on Saturday. Moncrief was fifth on the team with four total tackles while playing 21 snaps. Silvanic and Roberts also played significant time, while Pope played just one special teams snap.

MacGinnis missed a 40-yard field goal off the left upright.

With MacGinnis’ departure, Matt Gay is the lone kicker on Los Angeles’ roster. He stabilized that position for the Rams last year, making 14 of his 16 field goals and all 16 of his extra points in seven games.

