Rams waive Devlin Hodges, Paris Ford, Raymond Calais

The Rams have started reducing their roster to 80 by waiving three players.

Los Angeles announced the team has waived quarterback Devlin Hodges and defensive back Paris Ford. The team also waived running back Raymond Calais with an injury designation.

Calais needs foot surgery after suffering an injury on Saturday night. He’ll revert to the Rams’ injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Hodges did not play any snaps for the Rams against the Raiders, with quarterback Bryce Perkins playing the entire game. Hodges signed with Los Angeles on a futures deal in January.

Ford signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt in the spring. He played a handful of snaps in the second preseason game.

