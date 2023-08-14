Rams waive DB Richard LeCounte III

The Los Angeles Rams have a ton of depth at safety after signing John Johnson III but on Monday, they thinned it out a little bit. The team announced it has waived defensive back Richard LeCounte III, opening up a roster spot.

LeCounte had a rough outing against the Chargers on Saturday night, missing three tackles and allowing two receptions, including a touchdown to Quentin Johnston.

LeCounte was already a long shot to make the 53-man roster before Johnson was signed so it’s not the biggest surprise to see the Rams waive him now as opposed to two weeks from now.

