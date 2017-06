The Rams waived defensive back Brian Randolph, leaving them with 85 players on their roster.

Randolph signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee last offseason. He spent the 2016 season on injured reserve after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament on the opening kickoff of a preseason game against the Cowboys.

In his final college season, Randolph started all 13 games, made 70 tackles, broke up five passes and had two interceptions.