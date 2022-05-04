Rams waive DB Antoine Brooks Jr., RB Javian Hawkins

After adding eight rookies in the 2022 NFL draft and agreeing to terms with a bunch more undrafted free agents, the Los Angeles Rams needed to clear some space on their roster. They did so on Wednesday by waiving two players at positions where more depth was added.

The team waived defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and running back Javian Hawkins, both of whom were signed last year. Hawkins didn’t appear in a game last season, but Brooks was active for eight games and played 139 snaps on special teams.

Brooks finished the season with three total tackles in his second NFL season after being a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2020.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

• Waived, No Recall RB Javian Hawkins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 4, 2022

In the draft, the Rams selected four defensive backs and one running back, so both position groups have become crowded. That made Brooks and Hawkins expendable.