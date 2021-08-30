Rams waive CB Brontae Harris, 5 others in first round of cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster down to only 53 players. They may not wait until the deadline to make the necessary moves, and on Monday, they already started cutting players from their 80-man roster.

The team announced it has waived six players in the first round of cuts, getting down to 74 players.

DB Brontae Harris

WR Jeremiah Haydel

G Jeremiah Kolone

G Jordan Meredith

DB Donovan Olumba

DB Troy Warner

Harris, Haydel, Meredith and Warner were all undrafted rookies signed by the Rams this offseason, but none of them truly stood out in the preseason. Kolone was with the Rams last season, while Olumba was added this summer.