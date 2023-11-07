Rams waive Brett Rypien, Myles Gaskin

With reports that the Rams are signing Carson Wentz emerging on Tuesday, Los Angeles is remaking its quarterbacks room behind Matthew Stafford.

The Rams announced that they've waived quarterback Brett Rypein, running back Myles Gaskin, and defensive tackle Cory Durden. The club also released quarterback Dresser Winn from the practice squad.

Rypien started Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers. He finished the game 13-of-28 for 130 yards with an interception and two fumbles, one of which was lost.

Rypien, 27, joined the Rams in May and was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He was then promoted to the active roster on Sept. 13 when Stetson Bennett was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Gaskin appeared in one game for Los Angeles after he was signed off Minnesota’s practice squad. He played six snaps on special teams. Durden played four games for L.A. this season, making three tackles.

The Rams have a bye in Week 10 before hosting the Seahawks in Week 11.