Rams waive 3 players, including QB Devlin Hodges

The Los Angeles Rams must trim their roster to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and just as they did last week, they’re getting ahead of things. The Rams waived three players on Monday, moving closer to the 80-man limit.

RB/KR Raymond Calais (injury designation)

QB Devlin Hodges

DB Paris Ford

Calais suffered a midfoot fracture in Saturday’s preseason loss and is expected to miss 4-6 months after undergoing surgery on Monday. That’s why he was waived with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, he can revert to IR but will still miss the entire 2021 season. The team can also come to an injury settlement with Calais.

Hodges and Ford were simply released and are now subject to waivers, allowing them to be claimed by another team.

With Hodges on his way out, we’ll likely see Bryce Perkins play every snap once again in the preseason finale against the Broncos. That is, unless John Wolford gets some time on the field, which Sean McVay said previously he’s not expected to.