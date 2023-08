Rams waive 14 players

The Rams have let go of several players as they reduce their roster down to 53.

Los Angeles announced the club has waived linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi, receiver Braxton Burmeister, defensive back Timarcus Davis, defensive back Tyon Davis, defensive back Vincent Gray, receiver Tyler Hudson, defensive back Tanner Ingle, defensive back Jordan Jones, guard Sean Maginn, receiver Lance McCutcheon, tight end Camren McDonald, tight end Christian Sims, and defensive tackle Taron Vincent.

The club also waived linebacker Ryan Smenda with an injury designation.

All teams must be down to 53 players on their active roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.