Rams waiting to decide whether to activate Terrell Lewis this week

The Los Angeles Rams could use some pass-rush help, and they might get it with Terrell Lewis eligible to come off the non-football injury list at any moment. They’re not going to rush the rookie back, however.

Sean McVay said on Wednesday that the Rams will monitor him in practice the next two days before deciding whether to activate him for Week 5 against Washington. That puts an added emphasis on the next two days of practice for the rookie out of Alabama.

McVay also said they’ll see how the next two days go before possibly activating OLB Terrell Lewis to the 53-man roster. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 7, 2020





If the Rams do activate Lewis and add him to the 53-man roster, they’ll have to make a corresponding move. If they deem Lewis not ready to return to action yet in Week 5, they might take another week to decide, since they have 21 days from last week.

Lewis practiced with the Rams during training camp but was placed on the NFI list after the season began. He underwent a knee scope due to fears from the team that he may have an infection from a previous surgery, which he did not.