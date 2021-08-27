Rams in wait-and-see mode with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s stinger

As long as he’s healthy, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is almost certainly going to make the Rams’ 53-man roster. The problem is, he’s currently sidelined with a stinger and the duration he’ll be out is still unknown.

The issue popped up this week when Okoronkwo was held out of practice because of his shoulder flaring up. It’s the latest on a growing list of injuries he’s dealt with in the NFL, and on Thursday, Sean McVay admitted there could be some long-term concern about it.

“There potentially could be. We’re still working through that right now and what exactly comes of that is, we’re kind of in the wait and see with how we respond to some of the treatment that we’re going through right now,” he said.

McVay said Okoronkwo’s diagnosis hasn’t changed from Tuesday when he missed practice, and the Rams are hoping that he responds well to the treatment they currently have him on. It seems to be getting at least a little bit better, but Okoronkwo isn’t out of the woods yet.

:It’s kind of waiting to see how he responds based on some of the meds that we’ve got him on,” McVay said. “Hopefully it quiets down and calms down. That’s what it’s looking like. If that’s the response, then it’ll be better than what the possible alternative solutions would be.”

Okoronkwo is in a battle with Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis for snaps at right outside linebacker, opposite Leonard Floyd. The Rams could really use a consistent pass rusher from that side, especially on third downs, and Okoronkwo has the potential to be just that.

He can’t contribute if he’s constantly on the sidelines with an injury, though.