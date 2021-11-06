Rams vs. Titans predictions: Staff picks for Week 9 contest

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams will do battle on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 in a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now.

The Titans come into this game having won each of their last four games, and their 6-2 record is the best mark in the AFC. However, Tennessee was dealt a devastating blow after it was announced Derrick Henry would need foot surgery, knocking him out at least six to 10 weeks.

The Rams are also on a four-game winning streak and are tied for the best record in the NFC West and conference at 7-1. Los Angeles has been flying high on the strength of Matthew Stafford, who has proven to be a huge upgrade for Sean McVay and Co. thus far.

The football world isn’t giving the Titans any chance to win this game. Not only are the Titans 7.5-point underdogs, per Tipico Sportsbook, but NFL experts are unanimously picking Los Angeles to win.

Does our staff see things the same way? Find out now as we go over our picks for this Week 9 showdown at SoFi Stadium.

Ryan Sikes' prediction

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL schedule. The Tennessee Titans’ schedule is about to get significantly easier, which couldn’t come at a better time, given the team’s injuries this year.

On that note, the Titans (6-2) travel to Los Angeles to face a 7-1 Rams club without their best player in Derrick Henry. It’s been the topic all week leading up to this matchup, appropriately so, given how important he is to the organization.

However, on the field, the Titans are going to feel his loss against a Rams offense that ranks fourth in passing yards per game and feature several playmakers on defense, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald. I like the Titans to keep this somewhat close, but the Rams win this game fairly easily.

Final score: Rams 33, Titans 24

Tyler Rowland's prediction

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Titans are the most banged up unit in the NFL, the Rams are one of the healthiest. The Titans have to go on the road across the country to play the best team in the NFC in primetime. The Titans just lost their heart and soul.

While I think the Titans can rebound from all of that long term, I think it’ll be difficult to win in L.A. The Rams’ strengths as a team match up with some of the Titans’ weaknesses. So while the Titans always seem to play their best as underdogs, I think they barely fall short in Week 9.

Final score: Rams 27 Titans 20

Shaun Calderon's prediction

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are being forced to start life without Derrick Henry against arguably the best defense in the league. Fortunately, Tennessee isn’t a one trick pony and I think this team is motivated to prove that on Sunday night.

Despite A.J. Brown’s late addition to the injury report, I expect him and Julio Jones to play. Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson has a sneaky good game in his debut as well.

Ultimately, Jones and Brown finally flex their muscles as one of the more dominant receiving tandems in the league as the Titans win a close one.

Final score: Titans 30 Rams 28

Mike Moraitis' prediction

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Nobody on this planet outside of the Titans’ fan base thinks Tennessee can win this game against the Rams, and there are probably even some in that group that feel the same way.

You know what that means, right? Titans by a million.

There really isn’t anything to suggest the Titans will win this game after the loss of Derrick Henry, but we know how this usually goes: the entire world counts the Titans out and they go on to shock said world.

The Titans’ pass-rush does just enough to keep the Rams’ vaunted passing attack at bay, and Tennessee’s defense will make some key stops in the red zone, forcing field goals.

Adrian Peterson finds the fountain of youth in his first game back and breaks the century mark, and A.J. Brown and Julio Jones take care of the rest en route to the boys in two-tone blue notching a major upset on Sunday.

Final score: Titans 34, Rams 33

1

1