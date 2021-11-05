Rams vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 9 picks
The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams will do battle on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium in a matchup between two of the better teams in the NFL right now.
The Titans come into this contest on a four-game winning streak but took a major hit when it was announced running back Derrick Henry would be out at least six to 10 weeks after having surgery on his foot.
Meanwhile, the Rams are also coming in on a four-game winning streak and made a huge addition with the trade for star pass-rusher Von Miller, who will be added to an already impressive defense that includes Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
To say the deck is stacked against the Titans would be an understatement. Las Vegas has the Titans as 7.5-point underdogs, per Tipico Sportsbook, but are any NFL experts giving them a chance on Sunday?
Let’s take a look as we round-up expert picks for Week 9.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY’s Week 9 picks
Jarrett Bell: Rams
Nate Davis: Rams
Jori Epstein: Rams
Mike Freeman: Rams
Mike Jones: Rams
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Rams
Lorenzo Reyes: Rams
ESPN
ESPN’s Week 9 picks
Emmanuel Acho: Rams
Matt Bowen: Rams
Mike Clay: Rams
Jeremy Fowler: Rams
Domonique Foxworth: Rams
Dan Graziano: Rams
Rob Ninkovich: Rams
Laura Rutledge: Rams
Kevin Seifert: Rams
Sam Wickersham: Rams
Damien Woody: Rams
CBS Sports’ Week 9 picks
Pete Prisco: Rams 33, Titans 23 – “This is the best game of the week, but the Titans will now be without Derrick Henry. That will put more pressure on Ryan Tannehill against a good Rams defense that now has Von Miller. The Rams have been explosive on offense and will be here as well. The Rams take it.”
Jason La Canfora: Rams
Will Brinson: Rams
Jared Dubin: Rams
Ryan Wilson: Rams
John Breech: Rams
Dave Richard: Rams
Jamey Eisenberg: Rams
MMQB
MMQB’s Week 9 picks
Gary Gramling: Rams
Mitch Goldich: Rams
Jenny Vrentas: Rams
Conor Orr: Rams
Albert Breer: Rams
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 9 picks
Gary Davenport: Rams
Brad Gagnon: Rams
Ian Kenyon: Rams
Wes O’Donnell: Rams
Connor Rogers: Rams
Brent Sobleski: Rams
Sporting News
Sporting News’ Week 9 picks
Vinnie Iyer: Rams 31, Titans 24 – “The Titans might seem to be done without Derrick Henry, but Mike Vrabel, who continues to be underrated as a head coach will have his staff adjust to get enough from the running game to keep up Ryan Tannehill’s passing confidence. The Rams’ Sean McVay will know Matthew Stafford can light up the Titans’ secondary, but look for Vrabel to try to shorten the game. Los Angeles seems to be more gas-stepping on the road, so that sets up Tennessee for the back-door cover.”
Bill Bender: Rams 31, Titans 21 – “This is the only matchup on this week’s schedule between two teams with winning records. Unfortunately, Tennessee will have to proceed without Derrick Henry (foot), and that’s going to press Ryan Tannehill to do more.. The Titans and Rams have almost identical numbers on defense, but Los Angeles has the edge at home.”
Overall expert tally
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a shutout. Not a single one of the 39 experts we have rounded up here have chosen the Titans. You know what that means, right? The Titans are going to win this game.
