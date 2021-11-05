Rams vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams will do battle on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium in a matchup between two of the better teams in the NFL right now.

The Titans come into this contest on a four-game winning streak but took a major hit when it was announced running back Derrick Henry would be out at least six to 10 weeks after having surgery on his foot.

Meanwhile, the Rams are also coming in on a four-game winning streak and made a huge addition with the trade for star pass-rusher Von Miller, who will be added to an already impressive defense that includes Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

To say the deck is stacked against the Titans would be an understatement. Las Vegas has the Titans as 7.5-point underdogs, per Tipico Sportsbook, but are any NFL experts giving them a chance on Sunday?

Let’s take a look as we round-up expert picks for Week 9.

USA TODAY

Syndication: The Record

Jarrett Bell: Rams

Nate Davis: Rams

Jori Epstein: Rams

Mike Freeman: Rams

Mike Jones: Rams

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Rams

Lorenzo Reyes: Rams

ESPN

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Emmanuel Acho: Rams

Matt Bowen: Rams

Mike Clay: Rams

Jeremy Fowler: Rams

Domonique Foxworth: Rams

Dan Graziano: Rams

Rob Ninkovich: Rams

Laura Rutledge: Rams

Kevin Seifert: Rams

Sam Wickersham: Rams

Damien Woody: Rams

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Prisco: Rams 33, Titans 23 – “This is the best game of the week, but the Titans will now be without Derrick Henry. That will put more pressure on Ryan Tannehill against a good Rams defense that now has Von Miller. The Rams have been explosive on offense and will be here as well. The Rams take it.”

Jason La Canfora: Rams

Will Brinson: Rams

Jared Dubin: Rams

Ryan Wilson: Rams

John Breech: Rams

Dave Richard: Rams

Jamey Eisenberg: Rams

MMQB

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Gary Gramling: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Jenny Vrentas: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

Albert Breer: Rams

Story continues

Bleacher Report

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Davenport: Rams

Brad Gagnon: Rams

Ian Kenyon: Rams

Wes O’Donnell: Rams

Connor Rogers: Rams

Brent Sobleski: Rams

Sporting News

Syndication: The Tennessean

Sporting News’ Week 9 picks

Vinnie Iyer: Rams 31, Titans 24 – “The Titans might seem to be done without Derrick Henry, but Mike Vrabel, who continues to be underrated as a head coach will have his staff adjust to get enough from the running game to keep up Ryan Tannehill’s passing confidence. The Rams’ Sean McVay will know Matthew Stafford can light up the Titans’ secondary, but look for Vrabel to try to shorten the game. Los Angeles seems to be more gas-stepping on the road, so that sets up Tennessee for the back-door cover.”

Bill Bender: Rams 31, Titans 21 – “This is the only matchup on this week’s schedule between two teams with winning records. Unfortunately, Tennessee will have to proceed without Derrick Henry (foot), and that’s going to press Ryan Tannehill to do more.. The Titans and Rams have almost identical numbers on defense, but Los Angeles has the edge at home.”

Overall expert tally

Syndication: The Tennessean

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a shutout. Not a single one of the 39 experts we have rounded up here have chosen the Titans. You know what that means, right? The Titans are going to win this game.

1

1