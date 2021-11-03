Rams vs. Titans: 6 things to know for Week 9 matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are back home this week as they get ready for the visiting Tennessee Titans, who will not have Derrick Henry for the foreseeable future. The Rams are rolling at 7-1 and now host the 6-2 Titans, a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football.

This matchup is all about additions and subtractions, with the Rams gaining Von Miller and the Titans losing Henry. But it should still be a competitive battle between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

Here are six things to know for Sunday’s showdown.

Titans’ backup RBs have 49 yards rushing this season

Before suffering what’s expected to be a season-ending foot injury, Derrick Henry rushed for 937 yards – 288 more yards than any other player in the NFL. He’s become the best running back in football and it really hurts the Titans not having him available for this game.

They don’t exactly have a solid No. 2 option, either. Their backup running backs have rushed for a total of 49 yards this season. They signed Adrian Peterson this week but even with him in the mix, this is an underwhelming backfield, to say the least.

Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 2nd-most times in NFL

The only quarterback who has been sacked more than Tannehill this season is Justin Fields of the Bears, which goes to show how badly the Titans’ offensive line has struggled. He’s only been under pressure on 22.6% of his dropbacks, which is 19th-most of any quarterback, so some of the sacks have been on him holding the ball too long, as well.

The Rams, for what it’s worth, have the most sacks in the NFL with 25 in just eight games. And now with Von Miller in the mix, this pass rush could be in for a huge day against the Titans – especially without Henry to lean on in the running game.

Matthew Stafford is 0-3 in his career vs. Titans

Story continues

The Titans are one of just five teams that Stafford has never beaten in his career. He’s 0-3 against them despite putting up decent numbers in those three games. He has three touchdown passes and only one interception against the Titans, averaging 263.3 yards per game with a passer rating of 92.4.

The Lions lost one of those games by a single point and another by three points, so Stafford came close to beating Tennessee twice. This could be the week he finally knocks the Titans off.

Rams are 8-5 all-time vs. Titans but have been outscored by 7 points

The Rams and Titans have met 13 times going back to their days as the Houston Oilers, including in Super Bowl XXXIV. The Rams are 8-5 all-time against the franchise but have lost two of the last three and have been outscored by seven points combined in their 13 meetings.

In their most recent meeting the Rams beat the Titans 27-23 on the road in 2017 to capture their first division title on Christmas Eve.

Titans have scored 3rd-most points in NFL since Week 5

The Titans offense was really hitting its stride just before Henry went down. In the last four games, they’ve scored a total of 132 points, which is third-most in the NFL behind only the Buccaneers and Patriots. The Rams are fourth with 130 points scored in their last four games and they rank fifth this season in scoring, one spot ahead of the Titans.

This obviously isn’t the same offense without Henry in the backfield, but Tennessee still has playmakers on the outside and a quarterback who can also make plays with his legs.

Cooper Kupp has more yards than A.J. Brown and Julio Jones combined

Kupp leads the NFL in just about every receiving category, catching 63 passes for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games. He’s been Stafford’s favorite target, putting up huge numbers this season. When healthy, though, the Titans might have the best receiver tandem in the NFL with Brown and Jones.

Incredibly, Kupp has still outproduced both of them by himself. They’ve combined for 810 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches, led by Brown’s 509 yards in the seven games he’s played. Jones has missed three games but still has 301 yards; he has yet to score a touchdown.

