Rams vs. Steelers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams (3-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will continue to be the dominant force for an offense now dealing with a muddled running back situation. Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee, injured reserve) are out because of injuries, so coach Sean McVay could potentially mix and match recently added Darrell Henderson and Myles Gaskin, rookie Zach Evans and Royce Freeman. Henderson, who signed this week, has the most experience in the system but whether or not he is in game-shape remains to be seen. The line played well Sunday in a 26-9 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and now right guard Kevin Dotson faces the team he spent three seasons with before being traded to the Rams in August. The Steelers have relied on their defense to make game-changing plays. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the 2021 NFL defensive player of the year, is tied for the NFL lead with eight sacks. He leads a unit that has forced 11 turnovers, tied for fourth-most in the league. Cornerback Levi Wallace has two interceptions for a secondary that includes veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

When Steelers have the ball

The Steelers rank in the lower third of the league in most offensive categories. They have not rushed for a touchdown. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has completed 60% of his passes, five for touchdowns, with four interceptions. Receiver George Pickens has been a big-play producer and has 22 catches, two for touchdowns. Running back Jaylen Warren has 21 catches, and Calvin Austin III has one touchdown catch. Former Rams receiver Allen Robinson, traded to Pittsburgh in the offseason, has 17 receptions. The Rams secondary could be reshuffled depending on cornerback Derion Kendrick’s status. Kendrick was arrested Monday and faces two misdemeanor gun charges. He practiced Friday and coach Sean McVay said the starter could play Sunday. McVay will make the decision. If Kendrick does not play, or is limited, Duke Shelley or rookie Tre Tomlinson could start. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald faces his hometown team for the third time — and is seeking his first victory against the team he grew up supporting. Linebacker Ernest Jones is listed as questionable because of a knee issue but is expected to play.

When they kick

Rams kick returner Austin Trammell had a key punt return against the Cardinals but he also fumbled a punt. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has not missed this season. He’s a perfect 10 for 10 on field-goal attempts, including three in a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens before the Steelers’ off week. He also made all five extra-point attempts for the touchdown-starved Steelers.

By the numbers

Gary Klein’s prediction

Even with Steeler Nation descending on SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ passing offense will be too much for a Pittsburgh team that has been struggling to score. RAMS 30, STEELERS 16

