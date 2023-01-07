Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams running back Cam Akers dives for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at SoFi Stadium last month. The Rams look to avenge their loss to the Seahawks on Dec. 4 and close out their season with a win Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (5-11) and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles against the Chargers on Jan. 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Running back Cam Akers has rushed for more than 100 yards in consecutive games, the first time the third-year pro has achieved the feat. Akers appears to have a great opportunity to continue his surge because the Seahawks rank as NFL’s third-worst rushing defense.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been up and down in four games since the Rams claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. He has passed for four touchdowns, with one interception.

In last Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Chargers, Mayfield completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will be Mayfield’s main targets.

The Seahawks, who must win to remain in contention for a playoff spot, lost a major piece of their defense when linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in last Sunday’s 23-6 victory over the New York Jets.

Linebacker Cody Barton, the Seahawks’ second-leading tackler, has intercepted two passes. Pro Bowl cornerback Tariq Woolen has six interceptions, and Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has three.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has nine sacks, and edge rusher Darrell Taylor has 8½.

When Seahawks have the ball

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks to pass against New York Jets on Jan. 1. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Quarterback Geno Smith proved that the Seahawks made the right move by trading Russell Wilson.

Smith, who was voted to the Pro Bowl, has completed 70% of his passes, 29 for touchdowns, with nine interceptions, in an offense coordinated by former Rams assistant Shane Waldron.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is 64 yards from becoming a 1,000-yard rusher. He has run for nine touchdowns.

Receiver DK Metcalf, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass against the Rams on Dec. 4, has 87 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Receiver Tyler Lockett needs 21 yards to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth season in a row. Tight end Noah Fant has four touchdown catches.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner returns to Lumen Field for the first time since the Seahawks released him last March.

Wagner had seven tackles, two sacks and intercepted a pass in the Rams’ 27-23 loss to Seattle at SoFi Stadium. He has 133 tackles, nine shy of the team record held by former St. Louis Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd has eight sacks. Safety Nick Scott suffered a shoulder injury during practice Thursday and will be out. Rookie Russ Yeast will start in his place.

When they kick

Last season, Rams kicker Matt Gay made the Pro Bowl for the first time. This season, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers earned the honor for the second time.

Gay has made 25 of 27 field-goal attempts, including seven of nine from 50 yards or beyond. Myers has made 30 of 32 attempts and has made all six from 50 yards or beyond.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams will be motivated to win the game for Wagner in his return to Seattle but the Seahawks will prevail to keep alive their playoff chances.

SEAHAWKS 24, RAMS 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.