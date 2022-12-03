Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (3-8) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback John Wolford warms up before a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

With Matthew Stafford sidelined because of a neck injury, John Wolford will start at quarterback for the second time this season. Wolford completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a Nov. 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In the 2020 season, Wolford started against the Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game but was knocked out of the game in the first quarter because of a neck injury. Bryce Perkins, who started last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, also could play against the Seahawks.

With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve, tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell are being counted on to step up. Running back Cam Akers did not practice for several days this week because of illness but is expected to play.

Kyren Williams also will get carries. Left tackle Ty Nsekhe is expected to return from an ankle injury that kept him out against the Chiefs.

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL with 122 tackles, and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen is second in the league with five interceptions. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has seven sacks.

When Seahawks have the ball

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 27. (Caean Couto / Associated Press)

Before the season, there were plenty of questions about whether veteran Geno Smith could adequately replace Russell Wilson. Not anymore. In an offense designed by former Rams assistant Shane Waldron, Smith has completed 73% of his passes, 19 for touchdowns, with five interceptions.

DK Metcalf has a team-best 59 receptions, four for touchdowns, and Tyler Lockett has 57 catches, six for touchdowns. Receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly also are threats. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker has rushed for 613 yards and nine touchdowns.

For the first time in nine seasons, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will not play because of an injury. Donald suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Chiefs. Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams and Bobby Brown will try to help fill the void.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner played 10 seasons for the Seahawks before he was released in March. Wagner has a team-best 90 tackles and three sacks.

Inside linebacker Ernest Jones is questionable and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis is out because of back issues. Cornerback Troy Hill is questionable because of a groin injury, so rookies Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant could get extended opportunities.

When they kick

Rams special teams aim to build on their performance against the Chiefs, when Robert Rochell recovered a fumbled punt and Riley Dixon completed a pass on a fake punt.

Matt Gay has made 15 of 16 field-goal attempts. Jason Myers has made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts for the Seahawks. Michael Dickson has averaged 45.2 yards per punt, which ranks third in the NFL.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams, already missing Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, cannot withstand the loss of Aaron Donald. Their losing streak grows to six games and the Seahawks will remain in the hunt for the NFC West title.

SEAHAWKS 27, RAMS 16

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.