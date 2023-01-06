Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield runs onto the field before a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams will look to end the season on a high note and potentially play spoiler against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at Sunday's game from a betting perspective:

Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-6, 41.5)

The Seahawks need a win (or a tie) from the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers and a win of their own over the Rams to sneak into the playoffs. The win over the Rams looks to be the easy part based on the spread, as Seattle is almost a touchdown favorite at home.

Seattle was victorious 27-23 in the first meeting at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 when John Wolford got the start for the Rams. The Seahawks had 6.7 yards per play on offense to 5.3 for the Rams and probably should have won by more than they did. Wolford had only 14 completions, as the Rams had one of their most successful games of the season on the ground. That was an anomaly, to say the least.

This week, it will once again be Baker Mayfield at quarterback, who has a 67% completion rate and a four-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio in his four games since taking over as the starter. The advanced metrics don’t love Mayfield's performance, but given that he’s operating a new offense without Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, the bar really wasn’t that high. The Rams don’t look like a team that has quit on the season, nor should they, since the Lions have their first-round pick from the Matthew Stafford trade.

Mayfield was just 11-of-19 for 132 yards last week against the Chargers and absorbed three sacks. The Rams had zero sacks and got severely gashed on the ground against the Chargers, who haven't been able to run the football well this season. The Chargers racked up 192 yards rushing and 6.2 yards per carry. The Seahawks won through the air in the first meeting with 367 yards from Geno Smith, so you have to wonder if that will be the game plan again this week.

Given that the Seahawks won’t know their fate because the Lions and Packers play on "Sunday Night Football," it should be a loud and raucous atmosphere at Lumen Field. The Rams will have to find a way to match that intensity and will need more from Mayfield. Whether it happens remains to be seen, but he’s playing for a backup gig with the Rams next season in all likelihood.

We’ve seen very little movement on this line and the Seahawks haven’t been trustworthy, losing five of their last seven, with that close win over a shorthanded Rams team as one of the wins. I couldn’t lay almost a touchdown here.

Pick: Rams +6

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.