Rams vs. Seahawks postponed: Everything you need to know

The NFL was forced to adapt in Week 15 after there was an outbreak of COVID-19 cases across several teams. Three teams placed more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, causing the league to postpone three games from this weekend to next week.

The Rams-Seahawks matchup was among them, as it was moved from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday. The news was announced by the NFL on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule change and what it means for the TV broadcast and fans attending the game.

Day and time

The Rams and Seahawks will officially kick off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, so both teams will now have two extra days for players to be activated off the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Rams have 25 players on the list, while the Seahawks have two: their leading receiver, Tyler Lockett, and leading rusher, Alex Collins.

Broadcast information

Rams-Seahawks will be played at the same time as the Eagles-Washington game Tuesday, and both contests will be broadcast on FOX, as they were originally scheduled to be on Sunday.

This means your location will determine which game you will get on your local FOX station. It’s surprising that the NFL didn’t move one of the games to a different network such as its own so that fans could watch both games.

Ticket policy

With the game being moved from Sunday to Tuesday, it’s reasonable to think that not all fans who purchased tickets will be able to make the rescheduled time. Tickets for Sunday’s game will still be honored on Tuesday, but no refunds will be given.

This information was provided by the Rams:

Tickets purchased for the originally-scheduled Sunday game will still be honored for Tuesday’s game. No refunds will be given for tickets purchased, but any fans who cannot make it are able to transfer, re-sell or donate their tickets on Account Manager. If you are attending the game, plan to arrive early given local traffic on a weeknight. Fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff to ensure efficient entry. All parking lots will open at 12:00 p.m.. PT and all gates will open at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Other Week 15 games postponed

The Rams and Seahawks aren’t alone in having their game postponed. Additionally, the NFL moved Browns-Raiders from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET and also changed the Washington-Eagles game from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

There will now be two games each on Monday and Tuesday, but only one on Saturday night (Patriots-Colts). This means there will be games for four straight days.

NFL moves games to Monday and Tuesday due to COVID. Patriots now a single header on Saturday pic.twitter.com/ERyMWlOQaH — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 17, 2021

Rams players on COVID-19 list

There are currently 25 Rams players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, all of whom were added in the last week. Tyler Higbee was also on the list but he was activated a few days ago after it was discovered his test was a false positive.

Here is the complete list of Rams players on COVID-19 reserve as of Friday afternoon.

Jalen Ramsey Darrell Henderson Jr. Rob Havenstein Dont’e Deayon Odell Beckham Jr. Terrell Burgess Brycen Hopkins JuJu Hughes Alaric Jackson Sebastian Joseph-Day Jonah Williams Jordan Fuller Tyler Hall Justin Hollins Johnny Mundt Jared Pinkney Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Antoine Brooks Jr. Bobby Evans Jake Gervase Von Miller Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Kareem Orr Troy Reeder Christian Rozeboom

