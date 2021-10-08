Rams vs. Seahawks highlights Week 5
Here is the Vikings' Thursday injury report:
"As of right now, we're really just trying to get him into football shape," Klint Kubiak said of Christian Darrisaw.
Geno Smith, who replaced an injured Russell Wilson late, came up just short on Thursday night.
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
No one really knew what was going on during this bizarre double-punt by the Seahawks.
Russell Wilson's finger did not look right in any way.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Michael Dickson showed incredible poise after his first punt attempt was blocked.
How is this for a landing spot?
Things got a little nutty on Thursday night, following a blocked punt. The officials made a bad call, and the Rams blew a chance to challenge it. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson recovered a blocked punt and, while running to the left and toward the line of scrimmage, banged a 68-yard kick. A flag was thrown, [more]
Dalton Schultz is in line for another big game, but he's not the only one in the Cowboys-Giants matchup our experts see surprising. Here are our Week 5 bold predictions.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson injured the middle finger of his throwing hand during the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Rams.
Not all of Wisconsin will get the opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
After five of her six fantasy sleepers woke up last week, Liz Loza reveals her list for Week 5.
The Packers added veterans Rasul Douglas and Jaylon Smith this week. What will the experienced cornerback and linebacker bring to Green Bay?
The Dolphins’ poor start and dubious personnel moves are drawing sharp criticism from national TV analysts and veteran NFL evaluators.