Rams vs. Seahawks highlights Week 18
Watch all of the highlights from the hard-fought regular season finale between a pair of NFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Who are you targeting at No. 13 in the draft?
A Carolina guard named Michael Jordan making NFL history? No, it wasn't THAT Michael Jordan who did something remarkable for the Panthers.
Here are five takeaways.
Notes and observations from the 49ers' 10th win in a row:
Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are limping into the playoffs. But could Brady find some of that old magic?
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The playoff field in the NFC is nearly set. If the Packers beat the Lions, Matt LaFleur's team will face the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Wild Card Round.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.