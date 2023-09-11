Rams vs. Seahawks highlights Week 1
Watch all of the highlights from the NFC West showdown between the visiting Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
“Oh my god!”
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
This is not the best way to welcome a new colleague.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.