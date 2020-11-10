Rams vs. Seahawks: 7 things to know for Week 10 matchup

The Rams and Seahawks will square off for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon when L.A. hosts Seattle at SoFi Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off a 44-34 loss to the Bills on the road, while the Rams are fresh off their bye in Week 9.

These two teams typically play close games when they meet in the regular season, and based on the spread (Rams -2), this one is expected to be a close one, too.

Here are seven things to know for this Week 10 tilt in Inglewood.

Seahawks’ pass defense is historically bad

There are a lot of ways to put into perspective just how awful the Seahawks’ pass defense has been. They’ve allowed at least 400 yards passing in more games (2) than they’ve held opponents under 250 yards through the air (1). They’re last in passing attempts allowed and yards, and 28th in net yards per attempt. But the easiest way to explain just how bad this secondary has been is with this stat. Not only are the Seahawks allowing 51.8 passing yards more than any other team this season, but their 362.1 passing yards allowed per game is the most in the Super Bowl era. https://twitter.com/Gil_Brandt/status/1325847898077028353

Rams are 4-2 against Seahawks under McVay

Even before McVay arrived in 2017, the Rams always played the Seahawks tough. But they’ve been especially good against Seattle in the last three years. They’re 4-2 in their last six games against the Seahawks, scoring at least 28 points in each of their last five meetings. The only time Seattle held McVay’s Rams under 28 points was in their first matchup in 2017, a 16-10 win by the Seahawks. In their last game, the Rams beat the Seahawks 28-12. Their biggest win over their division rival was a 42-7 victory in December of 2017.

Seattle has allowed at least 23 points in every game this year

The Seahawks are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, giving up 44 points and 415 yards passing to Josh Allen and the Bills. Their best defensive game was against the Dolphins when they held Miami to “only” 23 points in a 26-23 victory. That was the only time this season that the Seahawks have held an opponent to fewer than 25 points, while also giving up at least 30 points four times in 2020. For comparison, the Rams have allowed at least 30 points just once, also to the Bills.

Seahawks rank first in scoring, passing yards and touchdown passes

As bad as the defense has been for Seattle, the offense is one of the best in the league. The Seahawks lead the NFL in points (274), passing yards (2,385), passing touchdowns (28) and points per drive (3.03). That’s largely thanks to Russell Wilson, who’s the leader in the MVP race. In just about every metric you look at, the Seahawks are in the top 15, including rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry.

Seattle is No. 1 in red zone efficiency

When Seattle get in the red zone, it rarely comes up empty. The Seahawks score touchdowns on 86.2% of their red zone trips, finding the end zone on 25 of 29 attempts. That’s the highest rate in the NFL and will certainly challenge the Rams’ 15th-ranked red zone defense. Having a mobile and smart quarterback like Wilson helps, but it’s not just the quarterback getting the job done. Seattle’s running backs have seven rushing touchdowns themselves, doing a nice job in the red zone.

Rams allow fewest net yards per pass attempt in NFL

The Rams secondary and defense as a whole have lived up to expectations. They’re allowing the fewest net yards per pass attempt in the NFL at just 5.2. The Seahawks, on the other hand, allow 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which is 28th in football. Los Angeles may not pick off a ton of passes (just six all year) but quarterbacks don’t throw it deep and rarely create big plays through the air against Jalen Ramsey and the rest of the secondary.

Russell Wilson actually has more turnovers than Jared Goff

Believe it or not, but Goff has turned the ball over fewer times than Wilson has this year. Goff has thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles, giving him eight turnovers in eight games. Wilson has eight interceptions and two lost fumbles for a total of 10 turnovers. It’s not a volume issue, either. Wilson has just 13 more pass attempts than Goff, giving him a higher interception rate (2.7%) than the Rams quarterback (2.1%).

