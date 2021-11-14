Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL betting lines, odds and how to watch

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down against the Cardinals last month. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Concerns about the Rams playing a good team were validated in last week’s ugly loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Rams were a more than a touchdown favorite for the fourth consecutive game, but the underdog Titans scored their third big upset over a high-powered offense this season.

The Rams are still a favorite heading into their NFC West clash against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night at Levi's Stadium but by a much smaller margin.

Rams (-3.5, 49) at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

The second quarter had been the best of the bunch for the Rams most weeks this season, but that was not the case against the Titans. The Rams led 3-0 after the first quarter but gave up 21 points in the second and didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter.

The Titans clearly missed Derrick Henry, with only 3.5 yards per play, but the Rams were kept in check with just 4.7 yards per play, well below the league-leading season average that coach Sean McVay’s team had coming into the game.

For the first time in a while, Matthew Stafford looked uncomfortable. He still threw for 294 yards but didn’t move around the pocket well and got hit a lot after spending some time on the injury report leading up to the game. The Titans registered 11 quarterback hits and five sacks.

The offensive line will have to improve significantly against a stout 49ers pass rush. The Niners haven’t gotten to the quarterback as much as they would like, but there are some playmakers on that defensive line that can wreak havoc. Even without the sacks, and with only five turnovers forced, the San Francisco defense is fifth in yards per play allowed, making this the best unit the Rams have seen in quite some time.

Quietly, the San Francisco offense is ninth in yards per play. By Football Outsiders’ DVOA ranks, the 49ers actually have the league’s sixth-best offense in total DVOA and fifth best by weighted DVOA. The Rams are second in both categories, so they still have the better offense. They also have the better defense, ranking fourth in DVOA to San Francisco ’s 17th.

Don’t let the records fool you, though. These two teams are closer than the 3.5-game gap. The Rams have actually lost four in a row to the 49ers in this NFC West rivalry.

The Rams are better overall, but their lack of quality opponents is a bit of a concern.

Pick: San Francisco 49ers +3.5

