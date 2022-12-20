Rams vs. Packers highlights Week 15

The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of recent commitments in the class. The Wolverines' class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 three-star defensive back Hayden Moore on Monday, as well as three-star athlete DJ Waller on Sunday. According to Rivals' 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-20 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.