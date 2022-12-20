Rams vs. Packers highlights Week 15
Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams suffered a 24-12 loss to the Packers on Monday night and we have six immediate takeaways from the game.
Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of recent commitments in the class. The Wolverines' class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 three-star defensive back Hayden Moore on Monday, as well as three-star athlete DJ Waller on Sunday. According to Rivals' 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-20 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
Baker Mayfield’s Hollywood comeback might have come to an end as the Packers rolled against the Rams on Monday Night Football, Jalen Hurts might miss a couple of weeks which means it might be Gardner Minshew time for the Eagles, and despite betting on Argentina, Drake lost his World Cup bet.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender, but there's one big issue.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.