Rams vs. Jaguars: 6 things to know for Week 13 matchup

The Jaguars are an unfamiliar foe for the Rams, having faced them just five times since Jacksonville gained the franchise in 1995. On Sunday, it’ll be the sixth meeting between these teams, with the Rams seeking their fifth win against Jacksonville.

Both teams have lost their last three games this season, so they’re each looking to get right in Week 13. Obviously, much more is riding on this one for the Rams, who are 7-4 compared to the Jaguars’ record of 2-9.

Here are six things to know for this matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Rams have never lost four straight under Sean McVay

The Rams’ current three-game losing streak is only the second time they’ve lost three in a row under McVay. They’ve never lost four consecutive games, something they’re trying to avoid this week against the Jaguars.

On the flip side, Jacksonville lost five games in a row to open this season after dropping 15 straight last year. It’s their fourth straight season with a losing streak of at least five games, so they’re familiar with difficult stretches.

Rams are 4-1 all-time against the Jaguars

Since the Jags are a newer franchise and they play in a different conference than the Rams, these two teams haven’t met much. They’ve played just five times since 1996, the Jaguars’ second year after becoming an NFL franchise. The Rams won the first two meetings, as well as the last two, losing the one game in between, 23-20 in overtime.

The Rams have outscored the Jaguars 122-95 in their five meetings, an average of 24 points per game to Jacksonville’s 19. In their most recent meeting, the Rams won 27-17 in 2017, which was McVay’s first season in Los Angeles.

Jaguars have a better point differential than the Rams in last three games

Both the Rams and Jaguars are 0-3 in their last three games, but believe it or not, Jacksonville actually has a better point differential. The Jaguars have been outscored 74-41, a difference of 33 points. The Rams have allowed 95 points and scored just 54, giving them a point differential of minus-41.

Story continues

That’s the third-worst margin in the NFL for a team’s last three games, ahead of only the Falcons and Raiders – who are both 1-2 in that stretch.

Jaguars have fourth-most turnovers, fewest takeaways in the NFL

Protecting the football has not been the Jaguars’ forte. They’ve given it away 19 times, which is the fourth-most in football this season. They’ve also forced only six turnovers, the fewest in the league.

Part of the reason for that is their nine fumbles lost (third-most) and one fumble recovery (fewest). It doesn’t help that Trevor Lawrence has thrown 10 interceptions and only nine touchdown passes, and the defense has picked off just five passes – with no player recording more than one interception all season.

Jalen Ramsey facing former team for first time

The Rams acquired Ramsey from the Jaguars on Oct. 15, 2019, just over two years ago. They haven’t faced Jacksonville since then, with their last meeting coincidentally coming on Oct. 15, 2017 – exactly two years before Ramsey was traded.

This will be the first time Ramsey faces his former team, who he played three-plus seasons for before getting traded to Los Angeles. While with the Jaguars, he picked off nine passes and had 45 deflections in 51 games, compared to his five interceptions and 23 PBUs in 35 games with the Rams.

Jaguars have seventh-worst run defense grade at PFF

The Rams have had some trouble getting the ground game going, averaging only 4.0 yards per carry, which is ninth-worst in the NFL. Whether Darrell Henderson Jr. plays or not, the Rams should find some success rushing the ball against Jacksonville’s defense, which has the seventh-worst run defense grade at Pro Football Focus.

Linebacker Myles Jack has been alarmingly bad against the run, with a grade of just 39.4 this season. He’s only missed six tackles, but he’s not taking good angles and has struggled to get off blocks.

1

1

1

1